Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Share Price Declined While Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Stake; City Holding Company Has Trimmed Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $1.10 Million; Share Value Declined

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 9.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 30,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% . The institutional investor held 151,124 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 181,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wayside Technology Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 5,969 shares traded. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wayside Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSTG); 13/03/2018 – Movies: As Turkey Turns Inward, Cultural Exchange Falls by the Wayside; 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 6 PCT TO $40.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.77 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

