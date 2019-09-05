Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) Reaches $14.25 52-Week High; Monro (MNRO) Shorts Down By 0.05%

The stock of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.96 target or 5.00% above today’s $14.25 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $64.23 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $14.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.21M more. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 30,706 shares traded or 355.78% up from the average. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED; 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 6 PCT TO $40.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS JEFFREY R. GEYGAN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP REPORTS CEO DEPARTURE; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. MNRO’s SI was 4.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 4.30M shares previously. With 306,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s short sellers to cover MNRO’s short positions. The SI to Monro Inc’s float is 13.27%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 156,753 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Monro, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 15,643 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 402 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Ubs Asset Americas owns 28,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 13,354 shares. New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 365 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 318 were reported by Orrstown Services Incorporated. Forte Ltd Liability Adv holds 1.48% or 47,594 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 25,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Wasatch stated it has 3.11M shares.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It has a 32.1 P/E ratio. It also provides other services and products, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.23 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,405 activity. GEYGAN JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN bought $97,405 worth of stock or 8,070 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Wayside Technology Group, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 1.68% less from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 135,913 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 11,718 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 551 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 84,635 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 30,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 17,318 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 181,401 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 110,694 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 15,927 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 1 shares. Blackrock invested in 142,204 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com owns 260,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.