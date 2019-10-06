Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) is a company in the Computers Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Wayside Technology Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.05% of all Computers Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Wayside Technology Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.60% of all Computers Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wayside Technology Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group Inc. 23,569,951.76% 8.40% 3.20% Industry Average 2.06% 11.20% 4.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Wayside Technology Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group Inc. 3.42M 15 8.07 Industry Average 136.51M 6.64B 11.18

Wayside Technology Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wayside Technology Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

The competitors have a potential upside of 106.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wayside Technology Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wayside Technology Group Inc. 0.27% -0.09% -5.98% 7.84% -19.14% 12.8% Industry Average 0.27% 0.00% 0.00% 5.35% 23.60% 15.56%

For the past year Wayside Technology Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wayside Technology Group Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Wayside Technology Group Inc.’s competitors have 1.83 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wayside Technology Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wayside Technology Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Wayside Technology Group Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.43. Competitively, Wayside Technology Group Inc.’s competitors are 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.90 beta.

Dividends

Wayside Technology Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wayside Technology Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Wayside Technology Group Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets products through its Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as through direct e-mail and printed materials. The company was formerly known as ProgrammerÂ’s Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.