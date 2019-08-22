Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) and COPsync Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) and COPsync Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Computers Wholesale for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group Inc. 12 0.34 N/A 1.40 8.07 COPsync Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wayside Technology Group Inc. and COPsync Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.2% COPsync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Wayside Technology Group Inc. shares and 1.47% of COPsync Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Wayside Technology Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.49% are COPsync Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wayside Technology Group Inc. 0.27% -0.09% -5.98% 7.84% -19.14% 12.8% COPsync Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Wayside Technology Group Inc. beats COPsync Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets products through its Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as through direct e-mail and printed materials. The company was formerly known as ProgrammerÂ’s Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.