Wayfair (W) Shares Declined While Light Street Capital Management Raised Position by $14.28 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 37,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 782,418 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.03 million, down from 819,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78M shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 1.44M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,743 shares to 51,057 shares, valued at $96.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,650 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

