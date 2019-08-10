Wayfair (W) Shares Declined While Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $11.84 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Position in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by $1.17 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 44,456 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vivint Solar socked with large Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wayfair Breaks Down Its Conservative Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair: All Sizzle But No Steak – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity. 14,000 shares were sold by Shah Niraj, worth $1.67M on Monday, February 11. $423,120 worth of stock was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd stated it has 104,565 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank holds 1,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 110,644 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 269,295 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 112,015 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 7,003 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 56,239 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Baillie Gifford stated it has 3.49M shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.16% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,600 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. 133,441 are owned by Jane Street Gru Ltd Co. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 2,354 shares. Stifel accumulated 2,432 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 60,224 shares to 80,709 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 355,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.