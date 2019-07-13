Wayfair (W) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding as Valuation Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 747,493 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (W) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,875 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22M, down from 607,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $150.11. About 579,224 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.46 million for 17.19 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 96,950 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 70,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareTrust acquires new facility in Idaho – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 28 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited holds 0.4% or 14,800 shares. 87,975 are owned by Light Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.42% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 92,825 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,419 shares. Omers Administration reported 7,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 95,810 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 10,300 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 45,005 shares. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 3,977 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 24 selling transactions for $13.48 million activity. 87 shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero, worth $8,103 on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $16,542 were sold by Oblak Steve. 500 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $52,610 were sold by Macri Edmond. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Savarese James sold $119,171. On Monday, February 4 Shah Niraj sold $1.56 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 14,000 shares. Kumin Michael Andrew had bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120 on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair -6% after EBITDA loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.