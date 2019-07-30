Wayfair (W) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Lifted Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Boosted Its Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 701.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,977 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, up from 496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 1.53M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 4.73M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.23 million shares to 365,100 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 357,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Old Natl Comml Bank In stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Covington Capital Management holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 250,088 shares. Retail Bank holds 18,635 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt has 27,771 shares. Perkins Coie reported 35,964 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.05% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 2.02 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 32,475 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 41,094 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Lc invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Everett Harris Ca accumulated 9,086 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,838 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,947 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair: All Sizzle But No Steak – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: W shares against Wayfair Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wayfair Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,877 shares to 127,808 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 32,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,650 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).