Wayfair (W) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Lowered Position; Verition Fund Management Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $312,320

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 23,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 15,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89 million shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Wayfair’s Stock Closed 10.4% Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,000 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.06% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Charles Schwab Management reported 321,364 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 14 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2,113 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 60,251 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company reported 3,160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 691 shares. 294 were reported by Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated. Adage Cap Partners Gru Llc invested in 0.18% or 474,654 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Df Dent And Communications Incorporated owns 49,349 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 110,061 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

