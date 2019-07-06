Wayfair (W) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Increased Stake

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 1.18M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Honored by 2020 Women on Boards – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: W shares against Wayfair Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair +5% after strong growth in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 246 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Blackrock owns 2.98M shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 30 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.3% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 10,403 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Virtu Fincl holds 0.08% or 9,133 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Pcl stated it has 160,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 1,824 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 40,336 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford stated it has 3.49M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 1,806 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership invested in 1.04 million shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 27 insider sales for $14.34 million activity. The insider Macri Edmond sold 1,000 shares worth $100,000. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $391,693 was made by Shah Niraj on Tuesday, January 22. Mulliken John Champlin had sold 991 shares worth $92,510 on Tuesday, January 15. Rodrigues Romero sold $8,103 worth of stock. $119,171 worth of stock was sold by Savarese James on Tuesday, January 15. Kumin Michael Andrew also bought $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.