Wayfair (W) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Decreased Position by $102.27 Million; Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $795.05. About 316,861 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 963,215 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Beyond Meat Worry That Chipotle Rejects Its Faux Burger? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For When Chipotle Reports Q2 Results – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cim Ltd Llc reported 21,167 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Whittier Tru holds 0.01% or 474 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 19,067 shares. Axa invested in 33,774 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11,334 shares. Intl Ca invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 526 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 29 shares. 108,239 were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma has 365,992 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd owns 2,890 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 841 are held by Oak Ridge Invs Lc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Hartung Jack.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $87.26M for 64.12 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Conine Steven also sold $1.67M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. 3,000 shares were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew, worth $423,120.