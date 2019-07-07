Wayfair (W) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $4.55 Million; Antero Res (AR) Holder Fpr Partners Boosted Holding

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.36M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 215.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 30,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,005 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 14,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 1.48 million shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 307,999 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dow Chem De, Michigan-based fund reported 11,580 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 257,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 539,689 shares. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,611 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 1.06 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 22,769 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 40 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Corecommodity Lc accumulated 105,376 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.08% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 3.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 554,143 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Favorable Fundamentals For The 5G ETF – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SaaS On SaaS With Akram’s Razor (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Watching The Growth Story Play Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $102,480 was bought by RADY PAUL M. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $442.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47,077 shares to 176,148 shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,065 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 27 sales for $14.34 million activity. Conine Steven sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67M. Another trade for 87 shares valued at $8,103 was made by Rodrigues Romero on Tuesday, January 15. Macri Edmond also sold $57,790 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares. Shares for $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew. Another trade for 152 shares valued at $16,542 was sold by Oblak Steve. $119,171 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Savarese James on Tuesday, January 15.