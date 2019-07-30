Wayfair (W) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Cut Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,664 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, down from 294,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 2.85M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,767 shares to 812,914 shares, valued at $43.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 21,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.53 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 483,408 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & Company has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wellington Shields Management Lc reported 2,562 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 206,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 10,909 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr accumulated 341,878 shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 45,662 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 75 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 163,281 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 2,950 shares. Moreover, Northstar has 0.43% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ally Fin holds 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 30,000 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 1,584 shares. 4,154 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc. Smith Thomas W reported 25.59% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 30 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 246 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested 0.36% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.85M shares. Numerixs Incorporated reported 14,626 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1,810 are owned by Principal Financial Gp Incorporated. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 12,581 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 5,224 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Ingalls Snyder Lc accumulated 0.74% or 104,565 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 112,015 shares.

