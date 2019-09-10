Wayfair (W) Share Value Declined While Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Position by $2.18 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted Position by $30.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 776,293 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 316.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 14,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 19,392 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 1.39 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 2,157 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 45,005 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.43% or 1.83M shares. 495,920 were reported by Citigroup. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.12 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc has 12,581 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 15,065 shares. 2,106 were accumulated by Atria Investments Ltd Company. 1,806 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Prescott General Partners Limited Co holds 21.58% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3.52 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 43,430 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications holds 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 8,090 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

