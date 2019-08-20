Wayfair (W) Share Value Declined While Goodnow Investment Group Cut by $1.24 Million Its Holding; American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Bruni J V & Company Lowered Holding by $27.68 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 925,698 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $226.49. About 426,984 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 36,245 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 15,121 shares. Pitcairn has 5,290 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct has invested 1.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,282 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,625 shares. Consolidated Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meeder Asset Management owns 12,988 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Corp has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 441 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 3.81 million shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Co owns 6,260 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 389,337 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charter Trust Com has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 110,644 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 294 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 110,061 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 19,392 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 15,065 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Goodnow Group Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 241,307 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc stated it has 4,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 3,412 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.29 million shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 18,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

