Wayfair (W) Share Value Declined While Contour Asset Management Has Decreased by $33.71 Million Its Position; Ares Management Has Cut Its Gladstone Invt (GAIN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Gladstone Invt Corp (GAIN) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 138,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% . The institutional investor held 46,381 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538,000, down from 184,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Gladstone Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 43,282 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 1.30M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,196 shares. 2.98 million are held by Blackrock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 14 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Moreover, Tobam has 0.18% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 2,354 are held by Tower Research Lc (Trc). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Llc has invested 0.13% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Principal Financial Group holds 1,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Co reported 2,106 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 19,803 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Millennium Ltd Liability Company stated it has 372,667 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $22,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GAIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 900 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Dana Advsr accumulated 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 17,176 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 25,850 shares. Van Eck holds 279,491 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 14,604 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,907 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 1,576 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 95,002 shares. 2,050 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 18,680 shares stake. Advisory Rech reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).