Wayfair (W) Position Maintained by Goodnow Investment Group Llc; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Holder Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $464,310

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc analyzed 11,055 shares as the company's stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 415,148 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, down from 426,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 598,545 shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company's stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 249,501 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.43 million, up from 241,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 1.48M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.