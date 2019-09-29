Wayfair (W) Position Lifted by Light Street Capital Management Llc; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Ancora Advisors Has Increased Holding by $3.10 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 1.54 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 44,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 167,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, up from 122,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 770,630 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 68,040 shares to 264,960 shares, valued at $57.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 140,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,920 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Wayfair Stock Plunged 14% in August – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wayfair Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does Wayfair Inc.'s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 31, 2019 as well as Barrons.com's news article titled: "After Wayfair Stock Slipped From Highs, a Director Scooped Up Shares – Barron's" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 164,288 shares to 78,498 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,609 shares, and cut its stake in Exantas Capital Corp.

