Wayfair (W) Market Valuation Declined While Contour Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $33.71 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Boosted Its Position

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 25,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 133,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 108,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Ja (NYSE:MTU) by 303,200 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Electron Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,025 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XLC, CHTR, ATVI, EA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Electronic Arts to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kenya’s TransCentury, EA Cables say complete debt restructuring – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Essex Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,907 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 108,561 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,653 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 3,062 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company invested in 22,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.02% stake. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 75,456 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 139,505 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 86,306 shares in its portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 521,231 shares for 7.79% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 344,672 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Etrade Capital Ltd holds 2,839 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 13,412 shares or 0% of the stock.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 4,849 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 133,441 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.12M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 2,999 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 310,794 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 96,189 shares. Citigroup owns 495,920 shares. Of Vermont holds 6 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 4,430 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 2,354 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 165 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.