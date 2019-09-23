Wayfair (W) Holding Has Raised by Light Street Capital Management Llc; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased by $7.53 Million Its Holding

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 95,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 212,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97M, down from 307,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 2.45 million shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 172,212 shares. Harvey Inv Co Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 375,787 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.13% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 37,296 shares. The Michigan-based Liberty Cap Management has invested 0.47% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,526 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 307,289 shares. Bailard has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 5,228 were accumulated by Wendell David Associate Inc. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.1% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 154,267 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Liability owns 12,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 4.30M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.18% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership has 33,288 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 94,900 shares to 98,708 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 180,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 37,070 shares to 150,920 shares, valued at $22.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 404,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group Inc holds 0% or 1,503 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs reported 4,542 shares. Hm Payson holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 150 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Strs Ohio holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 691 shares. Prudential Fin owns 3,180 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,213 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 53,386 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.04% or 1,760 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).