Wayfair (W) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Position by $11.92 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Stake in Churchill Downs (Call) (CHDN) by $765,000 as Share Price Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (CHDN) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 202,279 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (W) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 526,875 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22M, down from 607,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.71 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6,348 shares to 92,376 shares, valued at $43.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc. by 197,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,280 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And holds 0.15% or 49,349 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hanseatic Management Serv holds 0.65% or 4,203 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Pittenger Anderson owns 165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com owns 0.42% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3.12 million shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Com reported 137 shares stake. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The New York-based Allen Management Ltd Com has invested 5.42% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Geode Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 58,400 shares. Northeast Invest Management invested in 23,961 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP invested in 0.13% or 9,880 shares. M&T State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Secor LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,064 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 0.06% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 582,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Interest Inc holds 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 92,622 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 9,283 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 793,264 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability holds 42,085 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 14,339 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates has 0.08% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,507 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick Capital Limited owns 116,550 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 55,505 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com, a New York-based fund reported 26,941 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 232,948 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 7,200 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 400,200 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 343,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).