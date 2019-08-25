Wayfair (W) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Its Position by $11.92 Million; Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (W) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 526,875 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 607,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 2.00 million shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Wayfair Stock Lost 10% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair Stock Takes Off as Analyst Praises Attractive Entry Point – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C by 378,680 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $81.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 89,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

