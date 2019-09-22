Wayfair (W) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Increased Position by $14.60 Million; Martin & Company Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $847,260; Stock Declined

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 32,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.40M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 2.46M shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 20,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.