Wayfair (W) Holder Telemark Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $14.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Nli International Lowered by $401,880 Its Position

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 110,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.59M, down from 112,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $232.16. About 576,389 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.40 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 909,810 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 795 are owned by Pnc Financial Serv. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,593 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 796,855 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% or 1,806 shares in its portfolio. Bares Capital Mgmt owns 1.66M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 288,670 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 3,226 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.06% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $26.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.50 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,040 shares to 44,400 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

