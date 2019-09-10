Wayfair (W) Holder Prescott General Partners Trimmed Its Position by $102.27 Million; Union Pac (UNP) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 544,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 90,791 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, down from 635,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 2.90 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 1.64M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited reported 9.45M shares. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 596,838 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 14,687 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 45,005 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg owns 22,963 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clough Prtn LP owns 9,880 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Advisory Rech reported 1,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Nomura Holdg Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 2,180 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 56,239 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Welch Forbes Lc invested in 29,703 shares. Century Inc holds 0.33% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 7,828 shares. Wills Finance Gru, Virginia-based fund reported 17,969 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated owns 68,778 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 638 shares stake. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.06% or 48,102 shares in its portfolio. 11,819 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Horan Capital Mngmt has 2.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 65,555 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 2.05M shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

