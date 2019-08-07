Wayfair (W) Holder Prescott General Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Upped Its Stake by $2.02 Million as Stock Value Rose

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 2.27 million shares traded or 56.16% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 65,618 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 45,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 735,847 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 562,317 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 1,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Advisory Rech holds 0.36% or 182,382 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 498 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). California State Teachers Retirement owns 246,121 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bessemer has 12,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mai Cap has 1,961 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.2% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 158,775 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 6,834 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 44,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 152,105 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 16,713 shares to 183,387 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.46M shares, and cut its stake in Four Corners Property Trust.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Shah Niraj on Monday, February 11. Kumin Michael Andrew had bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 604 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,810 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 40,336 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 43,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 26,059 shares. 418,000 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Prudential has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 52,383 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 3,512 are owned by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.08% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).