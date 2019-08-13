Wayfair (W) Holder Prescott General Partners Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Redwood Capital Management Increased Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 4.07 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $124.94. About 854,890 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Allstate holds 37,289 shares. Steadfast Capital LP holds 1.88% or 6.72 million shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 162,000 shares. 1.30 million are held by Owl Creek Asset Mngmt L P. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 195,347 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 12,417 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 77,861 were reported by Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De. Summit Grp Llc holds 62,833 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

