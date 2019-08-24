Wayfair (W) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Upped Position; Caxton Increases Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 12,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 62,965 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 50,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 42,588 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alcentra Capital (ABDC) CEO, Suhail Shaikh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABDC, NCI, NRE and MCRN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Final Month of Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

