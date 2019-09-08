Wayfair (W) Holder Contour Asset Management Decreased Stake by $33.71 Million as Share Price Declined; Mastec (MTZ) Holder Skylands Capital Increased Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 118,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 96,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 693,863 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). World Asset holds 1,938 shares. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 52,383 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 161,149 are held by Jefferies Ltd. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp reported 3,064 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,160 shares. The California-based Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,891 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas has 153,612 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Sei Invs Co stated it has 41,854 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 10,797 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,100 shares to 280,150 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 37,363 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 6,166 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 418 shares. Argent Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,675 shares. Macquarie Limited has 3.89 million shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 5.92M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 228,287 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Llc owns 0.79% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 118,450 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The New York-based Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 23,800 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt holds 0.87% or 103,422 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp stated it has 16,920 shares.

