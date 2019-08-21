Wayfair (W) Holder Allen Investment Management Lowered Stake by $11.84 Million as Market Value Declined; Davis R M Position in Nordson (NDSN) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.05. About 1.16M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 85,842 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, down from 95,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 420,219 shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc holds 1,616 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.06% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa invested in 2.35% or 156,060 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 44,736 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Ww Asset Inc stated it has 3,481 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 2,074 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 70 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Com Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 9,040 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,860 shares to 89,234 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corp.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 62,420 shares to 755,325 shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity.

