Wayfair (W) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $11.84 Million; Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Conns (CONN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 515,558 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 40,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 374,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 415,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 128,092 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 26 selling transactions for $14.24 million activity. On Monday, January 14 the insider Conine Steven sold $377,502. $462,402 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by FLEISHER MICHAEL D on Tuesday, January 15. $52,610 worth of stock was sold by Macri Edmond on Tuesday, January 29. Savarese James sold $119,171 worth of stock. Oblak Steve had sold 152 shares worth $16,542 on Friday, February 1. Rodrigues Romero had sold 33 shares worth $3,591 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,664 shares to 739,942 shares, valued at $123.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 104,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,024 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of stock or 5,882 shares. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358. 26,600 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $453,184 were bought by MARTIN BOB L. 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5.

