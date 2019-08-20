Wayfair (W) Holder Allen Investment Management Cut Holding; As America’s Car (CRMT) Shares Declined, Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $555,646

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 1.93M shares traded or 18.83% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 81,441 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 87,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 174,914 shares traded or 43.48% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 110,446 shares to 430,200 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) by 50,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,154 shares to 13,666 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

