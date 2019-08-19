Wayfair Cl A (W) Position Has Boosted by Northeast Investment Management; Pettee Investors Trimmed Its Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Position by $319,300

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (W) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 23,961 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 21,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.52. About 198,647 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.17. About 8,333 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares to 114,914 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,102 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings.