Waverton Investment Management LTD Upped By $4.82 Million Its Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Position; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 18,471 shares as Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU)'s stock rose 13.72%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 287,787 shares with $75.23 million value, up from 269,316 last quarter. Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 now has $70.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 1.06M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 299 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 227 reduced and sold their stakes in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 49.65 million shares, down from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 185 Increased: 175 New Position: 124.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.83 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

