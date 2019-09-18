Waverton Investment Management LTD Stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) Cut by $24.49 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Its Holding by $16.43 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09 million, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 805,011 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) by 97.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 628,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 18,802 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $747,000, down from 646,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 6.81 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 15,726 shares to 55,176 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) by 27,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton Commerce Inc Ma reported 46,748 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il holds 41,126 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Needham Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,483 shares. Hills National Bank And Com has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,000 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 28,087 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company holds 18.96 million shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 73,085 shares. North Star Inv invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ruggie Cap Grp reported 156 shares stake. 817,190 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers. Axa invested in 244,936 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,076 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has invested 3.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Natixis LP invested in 0.21% or 131,659 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,655 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 75,237 shares stake. Axa accumulated 640,989 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 906,342 shares stake. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny has 11,230 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 1% or 382,875 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,791 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 1,995 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.16% or 2,200 shares. 28,392 are held by Peapack Gladstone Finance. Pggm Invests accumulated 184,604 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 31,341 shares to 556,280 shares, valued at $83.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.