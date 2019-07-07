Waverton Investment Management LTD Stake in Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM) Lifted by $961,746 as Valuation Declined; Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $510,390; Market Value Rose

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 626,761 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.26 million, up from 620,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Pulls Back After Tableau Deal – Schaeffers Research” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 41 sales for $35.98 million activity. Harris Parker also sold $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $777,823 was sold by Weaver Amy E. 846 shares valued at $124,269 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. 490 shares valued at $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.82 million shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 0.33% or 28,041 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 17,725 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,689 shares. North American Management Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 110,371 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baillie Gifford & invested in 5.32M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Front Barnett Assocs has invested 1.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lazard Asset Llc holds 360 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 3,583 shares. Clough LP stated it has 164,295 shares. Mckinley Capital Llc Delaware has invested 2.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameritas Investment Inc reported 13,717 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,868 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 48,799 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.15% or 234,390 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Captrust Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,461 shares. 91,065 are owned by Willis Counsel. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Avalon Lc has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 19,093 shares. First United Bancshares Tru stated it has 2,291 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,836 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 230,388 shares. Financial Management Pro accumulated 950 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Renaissance Tech Limited holds 976,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments’ Routine Excellence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.