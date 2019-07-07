Waverton Investment Management LTD Stake In Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Was Boosted; Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Its Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $941,010 as Market Valuation Declined

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 18,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.23M, up from 269,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 31,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, down from 57,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 3.58M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 20,249 shares to 696,775 shares, valued at $108.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE) by 19,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,556 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 500,494 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.2% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 62,976 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications accumulated 0% or 3,769 shares. Cim Limited Com holds 1,419 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,155 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase owns 218,052 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 87,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Wade G W & has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,461 shares. Korea owns 152,500 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 210,483 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Private Capital Advisors stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 64,319 shares. Waverton Mngmt has 0.06% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 36,063 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 10,700 shares. 85,049 were reported by Cornercap Counsel Inc. Opus Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.88% or 144,693 shares in its portfolio. 7,039 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. 23,574 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. 7.31 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 20,193 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.07% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Motco has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 75 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.29 million shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 4.97M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares to 55,715 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).