Waverton Investment Management LTD Stake in Baidu Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) Lowered by $36.79 Million as Stock Declined; As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Destination Wealth Management Boosted Position

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 83,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39 million, up from 80,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $196.85. About 416,906 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 314,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 29,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 344,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 1.43M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 4.37 million shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.13% or 93,677 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 54,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,150 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 867 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,054 shares. Osborne Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,787 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Inv House Limited Liability Com holds 1.64% or 79,316 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,062 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 40,216 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 8,791 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De owns 2.59% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,691 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 24,479 shares to 209,419 shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 215,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,038 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

