Waverton Investment Management LTD Stake in Amazon.Com Com Us$0.01 (AMZN) Has Raised by $1.89 Million; Cortland Advisers Maintains Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com Us$0.01 (AMZN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 79,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.51 million, up from 78,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71 million shares traded or 354.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership owns 4.98M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cap Advisors Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 9,066 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 39,423 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 105,359 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 3,260 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,800 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 65,228 shares stake. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Argent Tru Co has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Cap Finance Advisers has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 217,389 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,509 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Company has 276,670 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 166,700 shares. Moreover, Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 48,477 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 346,557 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $98.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,356 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,031 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $190.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 94,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,369 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ).