Waverton Investment Management LTD Raised Position in Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) as Market Value Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $559,662

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 587,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33M, up from 577,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 1.94M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 5,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 5.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 219,184 shares. Lourd Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.14 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 68,800 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 368,819 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 249,126 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 250,624 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk owns 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,631 shares. Renaissance Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Dodge Cox holds 1.09 million shares. 79,493 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 5,172 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has 51,651 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St James Ltd Liability Company owns 251,358 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 153,751 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,115 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Infinity And Beyond: Watch Out For Gap Fill As Disney’s Stock Hits All-Time High – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cowen Upgrades Disney, Bullish On Streaming Service And Movie Pipeline – benzinga.com” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Says Disney’s Streaming Ambition Gives It A ‘New Hope’ – Benzinga” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 20,249 shares to 696,775 shares, valued at $108.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,271 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Management holds 0.02% or 2,298 shares. Fragasso Group Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,531 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt reported 1.85% stake. Amer & Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,629 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc stated it has 669,997 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.58M shares. Opus Capital Gru Lc has 5,910 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Dc has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,044 shares. Cypress Asset Tx owns 3.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 56,616 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 1.19% stake. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Investment holds 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 21,324 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 1.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,304 were reported by Paragon Cap Mngmt. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 63,248 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc holds 17,028 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.