Waverton Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $4.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Caxton Associates LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $808,353 as Market Value Rose

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 48,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 788,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.08M, up from 739,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,115 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 9,469 shares to 48,799 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:MMC) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,875 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB).