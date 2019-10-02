Waverton Investment Management LTD Raised Its Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Stake; As Nokia (NOK) Stock Rose, Holder Folketrygdfondet Lifted Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 50,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.94M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 5.53M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 3.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 24.80M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.27M, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 14.00 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 27/03/2018 – Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Times Now: Nokia 6 (2017) to be phased out in lieu of Nokia 6 (2018), confirms; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,972 shares to 45,827 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 48,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,316 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU).