Waverton Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT) by $7.59 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $3.98 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 57,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.48 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 81,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.20 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58M shares traded or 439.75% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 10,944 shares. Td Asset accumulated 2.15% or 10.71 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech & has invested 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital holds 0% or 20,027 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 4.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.43M shares. Pinnacle Hldg Lc reported 21,282 shares. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 1.16M shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,600 shares. Ci Inc has 2.44 million shares. Roffman Miller Pa holds 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 339,804 shares. Alaska Permanent accumulated 2,467 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital stated it has 4.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.12 million shares. Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Alpha Limited Com owns 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,642 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 997 shares to 79,484 shares, valued at $150.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 39,540 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 27,577 are held by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 1,039 shares. Salient Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.41M shares. Texas Yale Capital has 78,555 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,725 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 44,662 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Co invested in 0% or 47,917 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 158,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 62,591 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Conning Inc holds 30,241 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944 worth of stock.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 3.47M shares to 13.96 million shares, valued at $160.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).