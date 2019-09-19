Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted Its American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP) Holding; White Pine Investment Co Increased At&T (T) Holding by $415,734

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 13.73M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (AXP) by 215.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 45,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, up from 21,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co Com Us$0.20 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 792,990 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,031 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $190.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,331 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.