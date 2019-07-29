Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted By $75.72 Million Its American Tower Com Us$0.01 (AMT) Holding; Verastem (VSTM) Sentiment Is 1.35

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (AMT) stake by 882.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 384,368 shares as American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 427,933 shares with $84.33M value, up from 43,565 last quarter. American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 now has $90.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 46 funds increased or started new holdings, while 34 decreased and sold holdings in Verastem Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 30.66 million shares, down from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verastem Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 23 Increased: 24 New Position: 22.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’ stake by 7,453 shares to 10,626 valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) stake by 6,975 shares and now owns 632,058 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity. 3,050 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 1.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 62,439 shares. Highland Cap Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,017 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 230 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 36,800 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.06% or 53,211 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 728,799 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oppenheimer & stated it has 53,918 shares. 856,760 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. 3,430 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset holds 0.07% or 1,316 shares. Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 4.57% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.18M shares. 37,744 were reported by Allstate Corporation.

Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. Bvf Inc Il owns 3.51 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Capital Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 253,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,040 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $105,930 activity.

Analysts await Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 63.33% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Verastem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% EPS growth.