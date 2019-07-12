Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted By $4.82 Million Its Intuit Com Us$0.01 (INTU) Position; Chelsea Property Group (CPG) Sentiment Is 0.87

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 18,471 shares as Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 287,787 shares with $75.23 million value, up from 269,316 last quarter. Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 now has $72.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $280.68. About 723,805 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67

Chelsea Property Group Inc (CPG) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 54 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 62 sold and reduced their stock positions in Chelsea Property Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 168.11 million shares, down from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chelsea Property Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPG’s profit will be $85.86M for 5.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

Lincluden Management Ltd holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for 11.34 million shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership owns 443,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. has 1.42% invested in the company for 6.26 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 0.94% in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 364,555 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $235 target in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:MMC) stake by 9,350 shares to 441,875 valued at $41.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’ stake by 7,453 shares and now owns 10,626 shares. Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 21,727 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Comgest Invsts Sas reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 4,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 19,890 shares. Account Mngmt Limited holds 6.02% or 25,449 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 629 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp invested in 229,980 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,745 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0% stake. Synovus Corp owns 8,567 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 16,450 were reported by Parsons Cap Ri. 21,621 are held by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Raymond James holds 0.03% or 78,907 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,439 shares. 51,303 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.