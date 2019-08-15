Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) Stake by $860,793 as Valuation Rose; Kwmg Holding in Assurant (AIZ) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 484,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.92M, up from 480,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $246.87. About 761,792 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 514,710 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 677 shares. York Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 250,000 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,626 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 18,400 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 0.22% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 29,118 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 10,508 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 97,980 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,021 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 3,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 203,958 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 46,925 shares to 88,340 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,868 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).