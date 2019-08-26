Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Position in Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM) as Stock Price Declined; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Price Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $561,440

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.29 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 626,761 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.26M, up from 620,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.54 million shares traded or 247.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 12,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Ltd has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,951 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 4,412 shares. L S holds 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 5,820 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 1,900 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 8,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Covington reported 1.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brookstone Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,715 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 335 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.15% stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 8,055 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset reported 59,139 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 2.57% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Novare Capital Management Ltd reported 0.93% stake. Reik & Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,085 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 783,794 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 310,847 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 141,311 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arrow Corp holds 32,672 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 85,472 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 2.12% or 223,872 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Lc reported 100 shares. Kepos Capital LP owns 29,668 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Intact Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. First Fincl Corp In holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,017 shares.