Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Lockheed Martin Com Us$1.00 (LMT) Position by $16.41 Million; Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake by $3.38 Million; Share Value Declined

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 50,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 19,825 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 70,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 3.19M shares traded or 209.97% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by 150.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 54,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 91,107 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.35 million, up from 36,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,940 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 9,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,799 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.