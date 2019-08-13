Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cummins Com (CMI) Stake Has Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies Llc

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, up from 987,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 7.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $151.82. About 856,701 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company reported 39,054 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 308,022 shares. Inv House Llc invested in 0.58% or 52,934 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 2.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Lc, California-based fund reported 969,600 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 18,786 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 21,103 are owned by Steinberg Asset. Kames Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 750,765 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,789 shares. Family Firm Incorporated accumulated 4,410 shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by Cortland Advisers Limited. Winfield Inc invested in 0.16% or 2,883 shares. 1.39M are held by Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt. Camarda Finance Llc has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 23,536 shares to 405,695 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘A’ by 5,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,643 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.